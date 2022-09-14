Urvashi Rautela to Rishabh Pant: 'I am sorry"

Actor Urvashi Rautela vowed not to pass any nonsense comment against Rishabh Pant, as the actor apologized to the cricketer.

During a recent award show, when the Hate Story 4 actor was quizzed by Instant Bollywood about Rishabh Pant, Urvashi answered, "I will not be doing any nonsense and will not be passing any nonsense comment."

When the journalist further asked her, if she has a message for Rishabh, she rolled her eyes and said, "All I want to say is..umm..nothing. I am sorry." (sic)





Earlier, The Legend actor said in an interview that a certain "Mr RP" waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long."

The 24-year-old actor then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them". He added hashtags - 'Sister please leave me', and 'Lying has a limit.'

Responding to Rishabh Pant's post, Urvashi posted an Instagram, story, “Young brother should play bat ball. I am no naive girl to be defamed with young kiddo darling tere liye #Rakshabandhan mubarak ho." She also added hashtags- RP Chotu bhaiyya (young brother) Cougar Hunter and Don't take advantage of a silent girl.



