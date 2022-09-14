 
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial documentary: Trailer reveals new shocking details

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Johnny Depp and Amber Heards trial documentary: Trailer reveals new shocking details

The trailer for upcoming documentary of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard infamous trial has revealed a never-before-seen footage.

The clip from the upcoming documentary "Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial" promises a riveting reveal of events from the ex-couple's highly publicised libel trial.

The series gives a |forensic account of the key evidence and turning points of the case from both sides, allowing viewers to make up their own minds about who to believe."

In the trailer, a text from Johnny is read out in court, saying: "She's begging for total global humiliation."

Depp then says in another court scene: "I'm not proud of any of the language that I've used.”

Heard can be seen stating: "I've received thousands of death threats since this trial started, people mocking my testimony about being assaulted. I just want them to leave me alone."

A documented show, set to release on September 20, focuses on the blockbuster libel lawsuit, which saw the 59-year-old actor suing his ex-wife Heard for defamation over an article.

The documentary will show clips from the Virginia trial of Heard and Depp's testimonies, leading to the eventual verdict of The Pirates of The Caribbean actor's victory. It promises a riveting show of events “with intimate access to Depp’s lawyers, legal experts and journalists."

