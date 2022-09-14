Britney Spears takes the stand, 'not willing to see' sons until she feels 'valued' by them

 
Britney Spears is taking a stand amid her family drama.

The Toxic hit-maker took to Instagram this past weekend with an apology for her sons Jayden and Preston after the former expressed anger over her social media activity earlier this month.

Jayden, 16, speaking exclusively to DailyMail and ITV, was critical of her frequent social media posting in a new interview, saying, 'it's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention.'

The singer, 40, said in a post she later deleted that she was 'angry' about the comments, and was 'not willing to see' her sons until she feels 'valued.'

The Oops!... I Did It Again vocalist said she 'was desperate' to see Jayden and Preston, 16, but should have valued herself 'way more' in hindsight.

'All I know is my love for my children is more than anything and I'm sorry if I ever hurt you guys in any way,' she said, adding that she was told they had 'blocked' her.

She continued: 'Jayden and Preston, I adore you ... I'm so blessed to even call you mine. And I just want you to know.'



