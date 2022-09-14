Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to be ‘King and Queen’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under fire for reportedly wanting titles of King and Queen.

American columnist and commentator Meghan McCain issued this scathing accusation.

She began by telling the Daily Mail, in one of her latest pieces, “Meghan doesn't mind tearing the Royal family apart.”

“And here's why - Harry and Meghan are in the business of Harry and Meghan. And when they're creating chaos, business is good.”

“Because these professional troublemakers have made their choice.”

When asked about the brothers’ reunion she added, “To be blunt – they want to be King Harry and Queen Meghan. What happens from here is anyone's guess. But here's mine: This peace is temporary. It's more of a ceasefire.”

Before concluding, the commentator also accused the Sussex of wanting to keep the in fighting alive and added, The spotlight will never be on them the way it is on William and Kate. They have made it abundantly clear over the past two years that is an unacceptable way for them to live.”

“So, the next best thing for Harry and Meghan and Co. is to keep everyone fighting. To be a little bit crass, it is better for business for them if we're divided.”