 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to be ‘King and Queen’?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to be ‘King and Queen’?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to be ‘King and Queen’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under fire for reportedly wanting titles of King and Queen.

American columnist and commentator Meghan McCain issued this scathing accusation.

She began by telling the Daily Mail, in one of her latest pieces, “Meghan doesn't mind tearing the Royal family apart.”

“And here's why - Harry and Meghan are in the business of Harry and Meghan. And when they're creating chaos, business is good.”

“Because these professional troublemakers have made their choice.”

When asked about the brothers’ reunion she added, “To be blunt – they want to be King Harry and Queen Meghan. What happens from here is anyone's guess. But here's mine: This peace is temporary. It's more of a ceasefire.”

Before concluding, the commentator also accused the Sussex of wanting to keep the in fighting alive and added, The spotlight will never be on them the way it is on William and Kate. They have made it abundantly clear over the past two years that is an unacceptable way for them to live.”

“So, the next best thing for Harry and Meghan and Co. is to keep everyone fighting. To be a little bit crass, it is better for business for them if we're divided.”

More From Entertainment:

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin spills tea on giving career advice to each other

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin spills tea on giving career advice to each other
Prince Harry and William reminisce memories of Princess Diana's funeral

Prince Harry and William reminisce memories of Princess Diana's funeral
House of Dragon's 'raw scenes' shot up ratings: Report

House of Dragon's 'raw scenes' shot up ratings: Report

Billie Eilish reflects on her ‘embarrassing royal encounter’ last year

Billie Eilish reflects on her ‘embarrassing royal encounter’ last year
Cardi B donates $100K to her old school in surprise visit

Cardi B donates $100K to her old school in surprise visit
Meghan Markle considering UK return after ‘validated’ outings?

Meghan Markle considering UK return after ‘validated’ outings?
Meghan Markle branded ‘havoc behind the scenes’ over ‘PR stunt’

Meghan Markle branded ‘havoc behind the scenes’ over ‘PR stunt’
'Morbius' turns to Netflix after Box Office flop: report

'Morbius' turns to Netflix after Box Office flop: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully sidelined’ at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fully sidelined’ at Queen’s funeral
Ben Affleck expressed his love to Jennifer Lopez with 12-page speech

Ben Affleck expressed his love to Jennifer Lopez with 12-page speech

Britney Spears takes the stand, 'not willing to see' sons until she feels 'valued' by them

Britney Spears takes the stand, 'not willing to see' sons until she feels 'valued' by them
Prince Andrew and Harry join other royals as Queen's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace

Prince Andrew and Harry join other royals as Queen's coffin leaves Buckingham Palace

Latest

view all