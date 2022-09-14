Meghan Markle considering UK return after ‘validated’ outings?

Royal experts warn Meghan Markle is considering a move back to the UK following her ‘validating’ welcome for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Royal commentator Neil Sean issued this claim in his latest YouTube video.

He began by revealing, “Meghan was ready and willing to meet the public.”

“She was terrified about how the public might perceive her particularly over here in the UK but all those fears were pushed away very quickly.”

“Meghan now feels validated because the British people do like her. You can understand how this could be the case because there she is in a very delicate situation and there's the crowd happy to see her.”

“For her now, what she really feels is that they are ready and willing to embrace their return at some point back to the UK.”

Before concluding he also added, “What happened on Saturday proves she is liked but it's not just the British public that have to forgive her, it's senior members of the monarchy.”