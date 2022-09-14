Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates 'Bald is Beautiful Day' with new glowing snap

Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating her bald head with a new glowing snap.

Nearly six months after her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on live TV at the Oscars, the 50-year-old actress and Red Table Talk host took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a stylish new snap.

The post comes in celebration of National Bald is Beautiful Day, with Pinkett Smith sharing a positive message with her 11.7 million followers.

'Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair,' Pinkett Smith said in the caption of her post, which gained over 42K likes.



She was wearing a stylish silky top with diamond earrings and ruby red lipstick for the snap.

Her bald head - due to alopecia, which she was first diagnosed with in 2018 - was the butt of a joke that led to the now-infamous Oscar slap.



