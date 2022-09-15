 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle criticised for 'smirking' in picture with Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Meghan Markle criticised for smirking in picture with Kate Middleton

Royal fans and some experts have continued criticize Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the couple mourn the death of the Queen.

While Harry was slammed for 'leaking information to the press', Meghan was accused of smirking after her picture with Kate Middleton from the procession surfaced online.

Commenting on Meghan's photo, a royal fan wrote, "The smirk.She couldn't care less. Even holding hands again walking out. No class. Even now disrespecting Queen Elizabeth, traditions and protocol.Just there for the big historic shots and to testify her right of peddling her title, her right to exist."

In another attack online, a commentator said, "It does look like a smirk and I can’t believe they were holding hands in the Church! Just wait until you get in the cars or go home! It sickens me seeing her there after everything she’s done to hurt the Queen."

More From Entertainment:

R. Kelly convicted of child pornography charges

R. Kelly convicted of child pornography charges
Prince Harry accused of leaking information to the press after Queen's death

Prince Harry accused of leaking information to the press after Queen's death

Four-kilometre queue as mourners file past Queen Elizabeth's coffin

Four-kilometre queue as mourners file past Queen Elizabeth's coffin
Piers Morgan defends Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost

Piers Morgan defends Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost

Zac Efron's new film premiers at Toronto International Film Festival

Zac Efron's new film premiers at Toronto International Film Festival

Kate Middleton looks pensive as she takes part in Queen's funeral procession

Kate Middleton looks pensive as she takes part in Queen's funeral procession
Margot Robbie in tears while leaving Cara Delevingne’s house sparks health concern

Margot Robbie in tears while leaving Cara Delevingne’s house sparks health concern
Royal fans show mercy to Prince Andrew during his walk behind Queen's coffin in London

Royal fans show mercy to Prince Andrew during his walk behind Queen's coffin in London
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace for final time, lies in state at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace for final time, lies in state at Westminster Hall
Prince Harry's wife Meghan pays special tribute to Queen

Prince Harry's wife Meghan pays special tribute to Queen
‘Blonde’ premiere: Ana de Armas looks stunning in gold-and-silver halter dress

‘Blonde’ premiere: Ana de Armas looks stunning in gold-and-silver halter dress
Elon Musk’s mum Maye Musk dishes on her relationship with her son

Elon Musk’s mum Maye Musk dishes on her relationship with her son

Latest

view all