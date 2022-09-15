 
Thursday Sep 15 2022
Prince Harry 'on the verge of tears' as he loses 'main woman' after Diana: Photo

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Prince Harry is braving through the loss og his beloved Granny, Queen Elizabeth II.

The 37-year-old was joined by wife Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family members at Westminster Abbey, to mark a tribute to the late monarch.

In between the sentimental moment, Harry was spotted exhausted and tearful after looking at his grand mother's coffin.

Reacting to his heartbreaking photo, netizens poured in love for the Duke of Sussex.

"My heart breaks for H. Losing one of the main women in his life is so hard," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Poor sweetie. I hate that he has to publicly mourn the losses in his life," another added.

A third noted: "Under all of this, he's just a young man who misses his gran. You could see the deep affection they had for each other when they did the Invictus Games clip. Big hugs to him. x"

Mourning the loss of his beloved grandmother, Harry issues an emotional statement to honour the later monarch earlier this week.

He said: "I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."


