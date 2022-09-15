T20 World Cup: All tickets for hi-octane Pak vs Ind match sold out

Cricket fans enjoying Pakistan vs India match during ICC T20I World Cup. — AFP

Over 500,000 tickets already snapped up for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Official re-sale platform to be launched closer to event Pakistan vs India match.

Accessible pricing for families sees over 85,000 children’s tickets sold.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is set to welcome fans of all ages and backgrounds, with over 500,000 fans already securing their place to one of the most anticipated event that begins in one month’s time.



A statement issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) said that fans from 82 different countries have purchased tickets to watch the world’s best players from 16 international teams at the T20I World Cup 2022. The event will mark the return of full stadiums at ICC events for the first time since the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020, which culminated with 86,174 fans for the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).



Accessible pricing for families has seen over 85,000 children’s tickets sold, with tickets just $5 for kids at all First Round and Super 12 matches — adult prices start from $20.

"The India v Pakistan fixture at the MCG on October 23 is sold out, with additional standing room tickets snapped up within minutes of going on sale. An official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value," the statement read.

The statement further said that the current ticket allocations are also all sold for the double-header at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 27 featuring South Africa v Bangladesh and India v Group A runner-up. Fans are encouraged to join the wait-list in the event of additional tickets becoming available.

Only a very limited number of tickets remain for Australia’s opening Super 12 fixture against New Zealand at the SCG on October 22, the double-header featuring Pakistan v Group A runner-up and India v South Africa at Perth Stadium on October 30, and Pakistan v South Africa at the SCG on November 3.

Tickets are still available for most matches, but fans are encouraged to act now to secure their seats at t20worldcup.com.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup CEO Michelle Enright said: “The response from fans has been exceptional and shows the excitement for what will be the biggest sporting event hosted in Australia this year.

“We’ve also seen a spread of support for different teams across the event, which is going to make for an incredible atmosphere at our matches with a strong mix of passionate fans at each venue. We’re particularly proud of our accessibly priced tickets for families and it’s great to see that so many kids are going to come out and experience a World Cup.

"There are still some great tickets available, so I’d encourage everyone who hasn’t secured their seats to jump on board for what will be an unmissable event,” the T20 Cup CEO said.



ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “We are delighted by the uptake of tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with over 500,000 already being snapped up. The excitement is really building with just over a month to go and this World Cup is set to be an unmissable event. There are still some tickets available to buy, so fans should make sure they secure theirs while they are still available.”



