Thursday Sep 15 2022
Alia Bhatt reveals her reaction after watching Ranbir Kapoor first time onscreen

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are considered one of Bollywood’s power couples and recently they have been making headlines for their hit movie Brahmastra released last week.

Reportedly, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has always been open about her love for Rockstar actor. She fell in for Ranbir when she was only nine-year-old and he was 20.

The Ye Jawani Hain Deewani star revealed that he met Alia on the set of an ad shoot and that time, he was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Interestingly, ahead of movie’s release, the couple appeared on a Telugu game show Cash along with other cast members for promotions.

During the show, the 29-year-old reminisced the first time she watched her hubby on the screen.

“When I saw Ranbir first time onscreen, I was like, ‘something is there, some connection is there. I love this person,’” said the Darlings actress.

Alia spilled to host that they were not friends even after meeting a couple of times. She added that the actor began “flirting” with her “when they took their first flight together for Ayan Mukerji’s movie preparation.

For the unversed, the pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14 this year and now they are expecting their first child. 

