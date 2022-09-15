Pankaj Tripathi on why one shouldn't be judged by their English, 'a colonial language'

Actor Pankaj Tripathi recently made a statement that it is not important to speak English if one wants to be successful, the actor encourages others to speak in Hindi as he himself prefers Hindi over English.

The actor calls it a colonial mindset, which prevails largely in North India. “Mindset is that ‘agar success paani hai, toh aapko angrezi aani chahiye, varna failure ho jaaoge.’ English elite ki bhaasha samjh baithe, jabki who toh colonial language hai. People think ‘Angrezi bol raha hai, padha-likha hoga.

He further went on to say: “Language is only a mode of communication, not a parameter of how much knowledge one has.”

The National Award-winning actor was asked what language is used the most in the industry, and in which language does he gets the scripts, to which he replied: “I can’t generalize and say everyone speaks Hindi, but majority do. Two-three percent, who belong to important departments on a set, speak in English.”

“Earlier, I’d get my scripts in English, and I wasn’t in a position to ask for them in only Hindi. So I’d write all my dialogues in that, as it is easier for me to memorize. Today, I only get my scripts in Hindi”, reported HindustanTimes.