 
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Pankaj Tripathi on why one shouldn't be judged by their English, 'a colonial language'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Pankaj Tripathi on why one shouldnt be judged by their English, a colonial language
Pankaj Tripathi on why one shouldn't be judged by their English, 'a colonial language'

Actor Pankaj Tripathi recently made a statement that it is not important to speak English if one wants to be successful, the actor encourages others to speak in Hindi as he himself prefers Hindi over English.

The actor calls it a colonial mindset, which prevails largely in North India. “Mindset is that ‘agar success paani hai, toh aapko angrezi aani chahiye, varna failure ho jaaoge.’ English elite ki bhaasha samjh baithe, jabki who toh colonial language hai. People think ‘Angrezi bol raha hai, padha-likha hoga.

He further went on to say: “Language is only a mode of communication, not a parameter of how much knowledge one has.”

The National Award-winning actor was asked what language is used the most in the industry, and in which language does he gets the scripts, to which he replied: “I can’t generalize and say everyone speaks Hindi, but majority do. Two-three percent, who belong to important departments on a set, speak in English.”

“Earlier, I’d get my scripts in English, and I wasn’t in a position to ask for them in only Hindi. So I’d write all my dialogues in that, as it is easier for me to memorize. Today, I only get my scripts in Hindi”, reported HindustanTimes.

More From Showbiz:

Sushmita Sen all set to shoot for new web series: Details inside

Sushmita Sen all set to shoot for new web series: Details inside
R Balki talks about pairing up Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan in 'Chup'

R Balki talks about pairing up Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan in 'Chup'
Bollywood movie Vikram Vedha all set to release in over 100 countries: Report

Bollywood movie Vikram Vedha all set to release in over 100 countries: Report
Alia Bhatt reveals her reaction after watching Ranbir Kapoor first time onscreen

Alia Bhatt reveals her reaction after watching Ranbir Kapoor first time onscreen
'I was very angry': Ayan Mukerji was fumed when Ranbir Kapoor dumped 'Brahmastra' for 'Sanju'

'I was very angry': Ayan Mukerji was fumed when Ranbir Kapoor dumped 'Brahmastra' for 'Sanju'
Will Shah Rukh Khan spin-off dominate Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva in 'Brahmastra'?

Will Shah Rukh Khan spin-off dominate Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva in 'Brahmastra'?

Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 16' airing on October 1: Reports

Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 16' airing on October 1: Reports
Tahira Kashyap writes a heartfelt note on husband Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday

Tahira Kashyap writes a heartfelt note on husband Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday

How long to wait for Brahmastra 2? Ayan Murkerji answers

How long to wait for Brahmastra 2? Ayan Murkerji answers
'Little Things' prequel 'Jab Dhruv met Kavya' now streaming on Audible

'Little Things' prequel 'Jab Dhruv met Kavya' now streaming on Audible

Latest

view all