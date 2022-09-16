 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry expecting Archie, Lilibet to fly to UK on ‘sad’ day?

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Prince Harry could reportedly reunite with his kids Archie and Lilibet on what is sure to be an ‘incredibly sad’ 38th birthday for him on September 15, 2022, a royal expert has said.

As the Duke of Sussex marks his 38th birthday on September 15, 2022, just days after the Queen’s death, royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed that his children could travel to the UK to be there with their father on what is sure to be bittersweet day for the royal.

Talking to OK! Magazine, Bond said: “I'm sure he will spend Thursday very, very quietly. There have been suggestions that the children are going to be flown over with Meghan's mother Doria, so he can be reunited with them, but who knows?”

“You have to feel for Harry, though, you really do. I'm sure it will be just a very quiet day,” she added.

Prince Harry and Meghan had been in the UK when the Queen died by chance, as they were visiting for some charity events. Archie and Lilibet had not travelled with their parents, and it remains unclear whether they will fly over for the Queen’s funeral.

