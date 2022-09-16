Cardi B pleads guilty to two charges in club brawl case

Cardi B on Thursday pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges in New York court, avoiding jail time in a deal that closes a years-long case alleging her involvement in a strip club brawl.

On August 29, 2018, Cardi B was in the Angels Strip Club in Queens when her group reportedly lobbed bottles, chairs and a hookah pipe, which police said bruised a female employee's legs.

Cardi B allegedly ordered an attack on two sisters working at the club because one of them slept with her husband, the rapper Offset.

The superstar rapper's admission of guilt to assault and reckless endangerment allows the mother of two to avoid a trial and potential jail time. The 10 other charges she faced were dismissed.

The artist born Belcalis Almanzar strode into the courthouse in Queens in a fitted white dress with matching Louboutins and her signature extra-long nail extensions.

The two misdemeanors will be conditionally discharged as soon as Cardi B completes 15 days of community service. She must also pay court fees, and stay away from the two women who made the accusations for three years.

Returning to her luxury SUV following the proceedings, the rapper, asked how she was feeling, quipped to reporters that "I'm feeling like I look good."

Later in the afternoon she posted upbeat Instagram stories from the annual Feast of San Gennaro festival in Manhattan's Little Italy