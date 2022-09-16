 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Cardi B pleads guilty to two charges in club brawl case

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Cardi B pleads guilty to two charges in club brawl case

Cardi B on Thursday pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges in New York court, avoiding jail time in a deal that closes a years-long case alleging her involvement in a strip club brawl.

On August 29, 2018, Cardi B was in the Angels Strip Club in Queens when her group reportedly lobbed bottles, chairs and a hookah pipe, which police said bruised a female employee's legs.

Cardi B allegedly ordered an attack on two sisters working at the club because one of them slept with her husband, the rapper Offset.

The superstar rapper's admission of guilt to assault and reckless endangerment allows the mother of two to avoid a trial and potential jail time. The 10 other charges she faced were dismissed.

The artist born Belcalis Almanzar strode into the courthouse in Queens in a fitted white dress with matching Louboutins and her signature extra-long nail extensions.

The two misdemeanors will be conditionally discharged as soon as Cardi B completes 15 days of community service. She must also pay court fees, and stay away from the two women who made the accusations for three years.

Returning to her luxury SUV following the proceedings, the rapper, asked how she was feeling, quipped to reporters that "I'm feeling like I look good."

Later in the afternoon she posted upbeat Instagram stories from the annual Feast of San Gennaro festival in Manhattan's Little Italy

More From Entertainment:

Royal family caves to public sentiment, allows Harry to wear military uniform

Royal family caves to public sentiment, allows Harry to wear military uniform

Man convicted of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle to be sentenced

Man convicted of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle to be sentenced
Kanye West mocks Queen Elizabeth?

Kanye West mocks Queen Elizabeth?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not invited' to major event hosted by King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not invited' to major event hosted by King Charles
Blake Lively announces pregnancy with surprise red carpet appearance: See

Blake Lively announces pregnancy with surprise red carpet appearance: See
Prince Harry WILL wear his military uniform at special event for Queen

Prince Harry WILL wear his military uniform at special event for Queen
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry really hate Camilla?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry really hate Camilla?
Meghan and Harry's public display of affection on Queen's memorial service sparks reactions

Meghan and Harry's public display of affection on Queen's memorial service sparks reactions
Prince Andrew could get big royal role

Prince Andrew could get big royal role
Saudi Arabia's King Salman speaks with King Charles III, offers condolences for Queen's death

Saudi Arabia's King Salman speaks with King Charles III, offers condolences for Queen's death
Queen Elizabeth to be buried next to her husband Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth to be buried next to her husband Prince Philip
Restraining order issued against Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle

Restraining order issued against Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle

Latest

view all