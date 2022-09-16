 
entertainment
Kim Kardashian has eyes on 'doctors' after comedian Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian is dishing out her future plans after failed romance with Pete Davidson.

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show, the 41-year-old says she wants to date serious guys after her split from the comedian.

"I'm not looking. I just want to chill for a minute," she shared. "I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that."

"But I think my next route will—I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places," the reality star told host James Corden. "Clearly, it's not working, whatever I'm doing. So, I don't know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm."

Kim added, "I think it's gonna be like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney. That's maybe what I envision in the future."

