Friday Sep 16 2022
King Charles III to receive significant 'support' from Princess Anne

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter, Princess Anne, who is often lauded for her hard work, is expected to extend massive support to her brother, King Charles III during his reign.

A royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam told Fox News that the 72-year-old will continue to play her significant role in the Royal Family even after her mother’s death.

"The fact she was with The Queen’s body is significant because it was a symbol of how valuable she is to the Royal Family," Fitzwilliam explained.

"She is very supportive of King Charles. She won’t being doing more because she couldn’t possibly do more, she is already doing so much for the family."

Weighing in on her decision to stay out of the spotlight, the commentator shared: “One of the reasons that not much is known about Princess Anne, is because that is the way she likes it.”

"She is the hardest working member of the Royal Family but doesn’t like the publicity. It’s her style, she has always stunned us,” he added.

