Friday Sep 16 2022
BLACKPINK 'Pink Venom' crosses 300 million views counter on YouTube

Friday Sep 16, 2022

BLACKPINK music video Pink Venom has surpassed 300 million views on YouTube.

On September 16, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK Pink Venom becomes the fastest music video of 2022 to hit 300 million views on YouTube.

Pink Venom achieved the milestone on September 16 and is now the 11th music video from BlACKPINK to reach the milestone.

Before this BLACKPINK, BOOMBAYAH, As If It’s Your Last, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Playing With Fire, Whistle, Kill This Love, How You Like That, Ice Cream Lovesick Girls, and STAY all surpassed 100 million views.

The music video was officially released on  August 19,2022, and it took only 27 days for this win.

Now, every single music video of BLACKPINK has crossed 300+ million views on YouTube.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group that consists of four members Lisa, Rose, Jennie mad Jisoo. 

The group debuted in 2016 with the album Square One under YG Entertainment which featured Whistle and Boombayah.

