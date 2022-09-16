 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix top 6 crime documnetaries: Complete list

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022


Netflix top 6 crime documnetaries: Complete list
Netflix top 6 crime documnetaries: Complete list

Netflix is full to the brim with killer crime documentaries. The true-crime documentary series not only provide thrill but uncovers the psychological extremes of humans as well as the unjust systems of society.

Here is the list of top 6 true-crime documentary series that are prepared to send chills down your spine and will keep you guessing till the end.


1. Hunting an Internet Killer:

Director: Mark Lewis

This spine-chilling documentary follows a Facebook hunt for a man who posted an online video of killing two kittens. As the man gains attention, he posts more videos of the torture and killing of kittens. 

When Facebook avengers attempt to track the man, they find out that he is a sadistic killer and a con man.


2. Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer:

Director: Tiller Russell and James Carroll

This is a four-part documentary mini-series about one of the most prolific serial killers in American history. 

Richard Ramirez lurks in the dark beneath the sunlit buzz of 1985 Los Angeles and preys on people with unlocked doors. The documentary also follows the tentative attempts of two detectives.


3.The Keepers:

Director: Ryan White

This is a seven-episode American documentary web series that uncovers the unsolved murder of a nun, Catherine Cesnik, in 1969. Catherine taught at all-girls Archbishop Keough High School. 

The documentary follows the pain and horror lingering decades after her death. As per her students' testimonies, Catherine was aware of a priest at the high school, A. Joseph Maskell, is guilty of sexually abusing students.


4. Worst Roommate Ever:

Directed by Domini Hofmann

This four-part documentary series tells four disturbing room-sharing stories when seemingly innocuous roommates turn into real-life nightmares for their room-sharing victims.


5. The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea:

Director: John Choi and Rob Sixsmith

In a killing spree between 2003 and 2004, prostitutes, wealthy old women, and entire families were brutally murdered by Yoo Young-Chul, the so-called Raincoat Killer, a self-confessed cannibal. This documentary series follows the hunt to capture one of the most notorious serial killers in Korea.


6. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey:

Director: Rachel Dretzin and Grace McNally

This documentary series investigates Warren Jeffs, a self-established spiritual leader who runs a polygamist group of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The survivors of the cult recount the torture and coercion by Warren Jeffs, forcing members of his congregation, often underage, into marriage, blind obedience, and isolation.

