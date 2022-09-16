 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix's 'Narco-Saints' season 2: Everything to expect

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Netflixs Narco-Saints have gathered a huge fan following and fans want a season two
Netflix's 'Narco-Saints' have gathered a huge fan following and fans want a season two

Netflix’s Narco-Saints had a spectacular season one and the audience is now geared up for the second season of the show.

The Korean crime drama revolves around an entrepreneur who joins participates in a government mission to hunt down a Korean drug lord situated in Suriname.

Inspired by true events, the show has garnered a huge fan following and are curious to know if it will have a season two.

Here’s everything revealed about Narco-Saints season two so far.


Has Narco-Saints season 2 been confirmed?

The makers of the show haven’t given any update on Narco-Saints season two. However, as the series landed at No. 7 in Netflix’s Top 10 list soon after its release, its popularity might lead the creators of the show to think about the second season.


Who could star in Narco-Saints season 2?

Fans are hoping to see some familiar faces from season one including Park Hae-soo, Jo Woo-jin, Ha Jung-woo, and Hwang Jung-min.


What might happen in Narco-Saints season 2?

Season one of the show took inspiration from the life events of Cho Bong Haeng, who ran a drugs organization in Suriname. This indicates that the second season might cover the remaining parts of the tale with Netflix branching the characters out elsewhere.


When might Narco-Saints season 2 be released?

Once the news of second season gets confirmed, the expected date for series to arrive on Netflix would be in late 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Anne Heche’s new memoir Call Me Anne set to publish on THIS date

Anne Heche’s new memoir Call Me Anne set to publish on THIS date
Mariah Carey dishes on her friendship with Meghan Markle

Mariah Carey dishes on her friendship with Meghan Markle
Netflix's Top 10 trending Movies, TV Shows: report

Netflix's Top 10 trending Movies, TV Shows: report
Eminem shares why he ended feud with Snoop Dogg

Eminem shares why he ended feud with Snoop Dogg

'Scrubs’ star Sarah Chalke splits from fiance Jamie Afifi as they remain 'good friends'

'Scrubs’ star Sarah Chalke splits from fiance Jamie Afifi as they remain 'good friends'

Ben Affleck spotted with wedding band from Jennifer Lopez during morning stroll in L.A

Ben Affleck spotted with wedding band from Jennifer Lopez during morning stroll in L.A
'Women dinner’: Emma Watson is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

'Women dinner’: Emma Watson is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit
Kim Kardashian recalls how Kris Jenner ruined her first photo shoot with Karl Lagerfeld

Kim Kardashian recalls how Kris Jenner ruined her first photo shoot with Karl Lagerfeld
Kylie Jenner shares memorable moments from girls trip with daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner shares memorable moments from girls trip with daughter Stormi
David Beckham spotted waiting in queue to see Queen’s coffin, pictures

David Beckham spotted waiting in queue to see Queen’s coffin, pictures

Johnny Depp knows Amber Heard used to get intimate with men to bag roles in Hollywood

Johnny Depp knows Amber Heard used to get intimate with men to bag roles in Hollywood
George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon to bless screens with new Ocean’s film

George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon to bless screens with new Ocean’s film

Latest

view all