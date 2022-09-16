Netflix's 'Narco-Saints' season 2: Everything to expect

Friday Sep 16, 2022
Netflix’s Narco-Saints had a spectacular season one and the audience is now geared up for the second season of the show.
The Korean crime drama revolves around an entrepreneur who joins participates in a government mission to hunt down a Korean drug lord situated in Suriname.
Inspired by true events, the show has garnered a huge fan following and are curious to know if it will have a season two.
Here’s everything revealed about Narco-Saints season two so far.
The makers of the show haven’t given any update on Narco-Saints season two. However, as the series landed at No. 7 in Netflix’s Top 10 list soon after its release, its popularity might lead the creators of the show to think about the second season.
Fans are hoping to see some familiar faces from season one including Park Hae-soo, Jo Woo-jin, Ha Jung-woo, and Hwang Jung-min.
Season one of the show took inspiration from the life events of Cho Bong Haeng, who ran a drugs organization in Suriname. This indicates that the second season might cover the remaining parts of the tale with Netflix branching the characters out elsewhere.
Once the news of second season gets confirmed, the expected date for series to arrive on Netflix would be in late 2023.