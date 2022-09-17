 
Saturday Sep 17 2022
Meghan Markle in a ‘daunting’ situation before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Meghan Markle is said to be in a ‘daunting’ environment while in the UK as she mingles with the royal family ahead of the Queen’s funeral despite lashing out at them repeatedly in the last few years.

Talking about Meghan choosing to stay back in the UK following the monarch’s death and then also stepping out with Prince William and Kate Middleton, who she allegedly has a rift with, royal expert Sylvia Jeffreys praised the Duchess of Sussex.

Talking on Today Extra, the Australian morning show host said: “I can't help but think that would have been a really threatening environment for Harry and Meghan, or at least daunting.”

She then added: “I am starting to feel sick about the negativity around Harry and Meghan this time.”

Jeffreys also referenced the criticism being levelled against Prince Harry and Meghan over holding hands in public as they mourn the late monarch.

She said: “History is repeating in so many ways with Harry, whose grief as a child was owned by others. Once again it is been owned again, and he is being criticised for grieving in a way that others aren't happy about.”

“It will be very interesting to see how history looks back on all of this, and the narrative around it.”

