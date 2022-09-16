 
Showbiz
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Richa Chadha officially announces wedding with Ali Fazal

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

The famous couple of B-town; Ali and Richa to tie the knot in October
The famous couple of B-town; Ali and Richa to tie the knot in October

Finally, the bride-to-be Richa Chadha revealed the news of her marriage with actor Ali Fazal. She shared a post on her Twitter account.

The actress posted a GIF on her twitter account saying; "New Life Loading". She wrote: "Can't wait for October" on the tweet.

Earlier in 2020, the couple decided to get married. But the plan got postponed with the outbreak of the global pandemic. Their wedding plans got delayed twice in 2020.

Now, the longtime lovebirds are finally getting married in October. The couple has planned to host two receptions; one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai on October 7th.

Chadha and Fazal met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and felt connected to each other. Both of them kept their relationship private for a long time.

The official announcement of their relationship came out after the premiere of Ali's movie in Venice, where the two of them appeared together on the red carpet walking hand-in-hand.

As per IndiaToday, Ali Fazal proposed Richa Chadha in Maldives while having an intimate dinner.  

More From Showbiz:

Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri call- off their engagement

Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri call- off their engagement
Bollywood stars’ reaction over Tennis legend Roger Federer’s retirement: Photos

Bollywood stars’ reaction over Tennis legend Roger Federer’s retirement: Photos
Sushmita Sen all set to shoot for new web series: Details inside

Sushmita Sen all set to shoot for new web series: Details inside
R Balki talks about pairing up Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan in 'Chup'

R Balki talks about pairing up Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan in 'Chup'
Pankaj Tripathi on why one shouldn't be judged by their English, 'a colonial language'

Pankaj Tripathi on why one shouldn't be judged by their English, 'a colonial language'
Bollywood movie Vikram Vedha all set to release in over 100 countries: Report

Bollywood movie Vikram Vedha all set to release in over 100 countries: Report
Alia Bhatt reveals her reaction after watching Ranbir Kapoor first time onscreen

Alia Bhatt reveals her reaction after watching Ranbir Kapoor first time onscreen
'I was very angry': Ayan Mukerji was fumed when Ranbir Kapoor dumped 'Brahmastra' for 'Sanju'

'I was very angry': Ayan Mukerji was fumed when Ranbir Kapoor dumped 'Brahmastra' for 'Sanju'
Will Shah Rukh Khan spin-off dominate Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva in 'Brahmastra'?

Will Shah Rukh Khan spin-off dominate Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva in 'Brahmastra'?

Latest

view all