Zayn Malik trying to win Gigi Hadid back amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Zayn Malik reportedly wants to reconcile with Gigi Hadid amid rumours that she is dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

The former One Direction band member has a healthy parenting relationship with the supermodel but he hopes to reunite with her, reported Hollywood Life.

“Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi,” the insider told the publication. “They’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her.”

This comes amidst rumours that Hadid is romantically involved with the Titanic star, who has been making headlines over his bizarre “25-year” dating rule ever since his breakup with Camila Morrone.

Malik and Hadid, who are parents to daughter Khai, were once one of the most beloved couples of Hollywood, who dated on and off from 2015 to 2021.

Their romance finally ended after the singer got into a physical altercation with the model’s mom Yolanda Hadid.