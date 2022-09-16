Kim Kardashian recalls how Kris Jenner ruined her first photo shoot with Karl Lagerfeld

 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
Friday Sep 16, 2022

Kim Kardashian has recently disclosed that her mum Kris Jenner surpassed her at her first major photo shoot with the late Karl Lagerfeld as she donned a full vintage Chanel outfit.

According to Insider, Kardashian appeared on James Corden’s late night show on Wednesday where she explained how her mum ruined her “pregnant” daughter’s first fashion spread for CR Fashion Book.

The reality star told Corden that Lagerfeld, who was the creative director of Chanel, arrived at the shoot after which Jenner also came in, “decked in head-to-toe vintage Chanel and next level — the boots, the gloves, every accessory she can find, earrings, headband, hat, glasses, fanny pack, bag, backpack”.

Kardashian revealed that the Lagerfeld instantly fell in love with her and did not even “acknowledge that I have been like, sitting there, and it’s it’s all about Kris”.

Kanye West’s ex further mentioned that she was “anticipating one particular element of the shoot” as she heard that Lagerfeld would “gift people a bag after their first shoot with him”.

However, Lagerfeld handed her mum a crystal, Lego clutch and she was heartbroken.

“I went into the bathroom, started hysterically crying, I'm like, pregnant, hormonal, flew all the way to Paris for this,” she told host.

Kardashian also spilled to Corden that she wanted to gift “this bag” to her daughter North West. Nonetheless, the beauty mogul shared that her mum Jenner “added a provision in her will about the Lego bag to be handed over to North if she passes away”.

Watch here:


