Ben Affleck spotted with wedding band from Jennifer Lopez during morning stroll in L.A

Friday Sep 16 2022
Ben Affleck has once again proudly flaunted his wedding band from Jennifer Lopez as he stepped out for an early-morning stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Affleck, 50, appeared to be in some ‘me time’ as he headed towards a local café and picked up an iced coffee.

The actor's outing occurred just a few days after his close friend and collaborator, Kevin Smith, spilled beans about his wedding to the Marry Me singer, which occurred in August.

Affleck looked absolutely dapper he kept it very casual in a light blue button-up shirt and a set of slim-fitting navy blue pants during the walk.

The Argo director added a bit of pop to his look with a pair of light blue sneakers

The performer and Lopez, 53, initially started dating after they met on the set of Gigli, which was released in 2003.

The now-married couple later became engaged, although they called off their planned wedding just days before it was set to occur and split in 2004.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Affleck and Lopez eventually reconnected and became engaged this past April after dating for a year.

The happy couple went on to tie the knot during a wedding that took place in Las Vegas in July.

Smith recently appeared on The View and expressed via People that the actor gave a lengthy statement regarding his devotion to his wife during the ceremony.

He recalled: 'They [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking.'


