Netflix's Top 10 trending Movies, TV Shows: report

Fans can expect a whirlwind of comedic, romantic, thrilling, and even family-friendly entertainment movies to binge-watch back-to-back this week.
Popular TV shows, movies, and family-friendly entertainment that currently streaming on Netflix.
List of all the Top 10 trending shows, movies, and kids.
TV Shows:
- Cobra Kai
- Sins of Our Mother
- In the Dark
- The Imperfects
- Devil in Ohio
- Narco-Saints
- The Crown
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- El Rey: Vicente Fernandez
- Stranger Thing
Movies:
- End of the Road
- Morbius
- Despicable Me 2
- Despicable Me
- No Limit
- Sing 2
- Friday
- Me Time
- Next Friday
- The Champion
Kids:
- CoComelon
- Junior Baking Show
- The Spy Next Door
- Gecko's Garage
- Yours, Mine and Ours
- iCarly
- Home
Further, there are also new movies and TV shows to add to the binge-watching list on Netflix this September.
- Love in the Villa
- Ivy & Bean
- Cobra Kai (Season 5)
- Heartbreak High (Season 1)
- DO REVENGE (2022)
- Fate: A Winx Saga (Season 2)
- A Jazzman’s Blues
- Lou
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
- Blonde
- Entergalactic
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- End of the Road