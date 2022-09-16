Netflix's Top 10 trending Movies, TV Shows: report

Fans can expect a whirlwind of comedic, romantic, thrilling, and even family-friendly entertainment movies to binge-watch back-to-back this week.

Popular TV shows, movies, and family-friendly entertainment that currently streaming on Netflix.

List of all the Top 10 trending shows, movies, and kids.





TV Shows:

Cobra Kai

Sins of Our Mother

In the Dark

The Imperfects

Devil in Ohio

Narco-Saints

The Crown

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

El Rey: Vicente Fernandez

Stranger Thing





Movies:

End of the Road

Morbius

Despicable Me 2

Despicable Me

No Limit

Sing 2

Friday

Me Time

Next Friday

The Champion





Kids:

CoComelon

Junior Baking Show

The Spy Next Door

Gecko's Garage

Yours, Mine and Ours

iCarly

Home

Further, there are also new movies and TV shows to add to the binge-watching list on Netflix this September.



