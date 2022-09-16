Scott Disick’s latest Instagram post grabs attention

Scott Disick has shared a cute photo of his daughter, Penelope from her fun-filled time after fans slammed Kourtney Kardashian for ditching their kids.

Scott, 39, turned to his Instagram handle and gushed over his 10-year-old daughter who was dressed in white as she took a nighttime dip at the swimming pool in his Los Angeles home

In the sweet picture, Penelope's hair was soaking wet as she floated in the bright blue water.

During her swim, Scott's daughter opened her mouth wide as she looked directly at the camera.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum wrote: "My peep aleep."

Along with Penelope, the Hulu star shares his sons, Mason, 12, and Reign, seven, with his ex Kourtney, 43.

At the beginning of September, Kourtney had gone off on a romantic getaway to London with her husband, Travis Barker, 46.

The Poosh founder is also the stepmother of the two children from the Blink-182 drummer and his ex Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

The Kardashians star and her rocker hubby went on her getaway without their kids.

Penelope posted a TikTok with her father in Los Angeles, while her mother shared her trip on her Instagram from London.

In the little girl's TikTok, Scott assisted Penelope with her math homework.

Although everyone appeared to be having a good time, fans were upset Kourtney dumped her kids on Scott.

One upset fan said: "Kourtney’s been MIA living her middle-aged groupie life this month while Scott has been with the kids!"



