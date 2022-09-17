 
sports
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan squad starts training in Karachi today

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Pakistan team will start the training for a 7-match T20I series in Karachi today. Twitter
Pakistan team will start the training for a 7-match T20I series in Karachi today. Twitter

Pakistan's national cricket squad will start training at the National Stadium Karachi today [Saturday] for the home Twenty20 International series against England.

The historic seven-match T20I series will start on September 20 in Karachi. The series will conclude on October 2 in Lahore.

The national squad reported in Karachi today for the home series. The players, along with the support staff, reported at the hotel late Friday.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan and assistant-head coach Shahid Aslam will join the squad on September 17.

Before the home side heads into the training session, batsman Shan Masood, who got his maiden T20I call-up, will talk to the media at the stadium.

The England team, playing an away series in Pakistan after 17 years, had a three-hour long preparatory session on Friday. The guests will continue to practice today.

Pakistan will also play a warm-up match against England on October 17 before they start their run at the Twenty20 World Cup, starting on October 16. 

Squad:

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

England Squad: Jos Buttler (captain/wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali (vice captain), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Luke Wood.

Schedule:

Sept 20 - first T20I - National Stadium, Karachi (7:30pm)
Sept 22 - second T20I - National Stadium, Karachi (7:30pm)
Sept 23 - third T20I - National Stadium, Karachi (7:30pm)
Sept 25 - fourth T20I - National Stadium, Karachi (7:30pm)
Sept 28 - fifth T20I - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:30pm)
Sept 30 - sixth T20I - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:30pm)
Oct 2 - seventh T20I - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:30pm)

More From Sports:

Phil Salt feels PSL experience to help England in series against Pakistan

Phil Salt feels PSL experience to help England in series against Pakistan
Pak vs Eng: What is the condition of roads linked to National Stadium?

Pak vs Eng: What is the condition of roads linked to National Stadium?
Pak vs Eng: PCB fails to market historic home T20I series against England

Pak vs Eng: PCB fails to market historic home T20I series against England
Sri Lanka retains Asia Cup winners for T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka retains Asia Cup winners for T20 World Cup
English team enjoys Pakistani food in Karachi ahead of series

English team enjoys Pakistani food in Karachi ahead of series
Fountain aspires to instil wicket-taking habits in new generation of fielders

Fountain aspires to instil wicket-taking habits in new generation of fielders
PCB assures Shaheen Afridi of reimbursing his medical expenses: sources

PCB assures Shaheen Afridi of reimbursing his medical expenses: sources
Shoaib Akhtar fears Pakistan's elimination from World Cup with 'this batting order'

Shoaib Akhtar fears Pakistan's elimination from World Cup with 'this batting order'
Ex-cricketer Aqib Javed not satisfied with T20 World Cup squad selection

Ex-cricketer Aqib Javed not satisfied with T20 World Cup squad selection
Pak vs Eng: 11 out of 20 England cricketers have played in Pakistan before, thanks to PSL

Pak vs Eng: 11 out of 20 England cricketers have played in Pakistan before, thanks to PSL
PCB responds to Shahid Afridi's allegations over Shaheen's treatment

PCB responds to Shahid Afridi's allegations over Shaheen's treatment
Fakhar Zaman to depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation

Fakhar Zaman to depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation

Latest

view all