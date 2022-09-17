David Beckham 'in tears' after 12-hour wait to see Queen: 'I was wrong'

David Beckham is mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.



The soccer player joined a queue of people at 1.45 am coming inside the Westminster Hall to see the Queen's coffin. It was not until 3.26 pm that he got a chance to go inside the venue.

The Manchester United legend, 47, said: “I thought by coming at 2am it was going to be a little bit quieter. I was wrong.



“Everyone had that in mind.

“Everyone wants to be here to be part of this experience and to celebrate what Her Majesty has done for us.”

Asked if Britain would ever see her like again, he gently shook his head and said: “I don’t think so, no.”

Beckham was also awarded OBE by Her Majesty in 2003.

He continued: “It’s very emotional, the silence, the feeling in the room is very hard to explain.

“We’re all there saying thanks to Her Majesty for being kind, for being caring, for being reassuring throughout the years she’s been our Queen.

“The legacy that she has left is incredible.

"I think for someone to have led the country the way she led our country for the amount of years she did with the respect that she has gained around the world, not just in our own country, speaks volumes for what she’s done for us.

“Everyone feels the same and that’s why we all queued up today because I think it’s the right thing to do.

"Us paying respect to our Queen.”

The father-of-four added: “I grew up in a household of royalists and I was brought up that way.

“If my grandparents would have been here today I know they would have wanted to be here.

"So I’m here on their behalf of my family and also to celebrate with everybody else.”

“Every time that we stood there and wore those Three Lions shirts and I had my armband and we sang “God Save Our Queen” that was something that meant so much to us and every time that we did it, it was something special," concluded Beckham.

