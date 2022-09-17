 
Queen's controversial mural sparks outrage among locals: 'Vandalism!'

Queen Elizabeth II’s mural in Sheffield, England has sparked an outrage among locals after the artwork was regarded as inappropriate by some.

A photo of the painting was shared in a Facebook Group, Only In Meersbrook, with a caption that read: “Have we really become the kind of neighbourhood where this kind of broad daylight vandalism of our community walls takes place without consequence??”

“Watch out for your walls people, I don’t think this is the last bit of so-called “erotic“ graffiti we’ll be getting round here if things keep deteriorating at their current rate #reflexology,” Josh Davies added.

Reacting to the post, Erica Anderson, who is the director of Blynk Lash and Brow, expressed: “Thanks for the publicity Josh your a hun.”

Soon after the post was up on the platform, users rushed to the comment section to express their anger.

“This is still spray paint on a public road there is no exception, it's vandalism!!!” said one user.

A second wrote: “Loving the sheer amount of murals of the queen that are popping up that look very unlike the queen.”

