 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s ramp walk stuns fans

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Glam divas Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid captivated fans as the model sisters walked the ramp for Tom Ford at the New York Fashion Week.

Displaying the 70s disco-era luster, the model sisters looked stunning as Gigi wore a sequinned and glitzy cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit that resembled liquid gold and a lot of glamour.

Meanwhile, Bella lit up the runway in a copper brown silhouette-hugging cutout gown.

Diva also took to Instagram to share her look.

Check out the photos:

For the unversed, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s rumoured affair is the talk of Hollywood these days.

A source close to Leonardo and Gigi disclosed that they were not exclusive. On the other hand, another source close to model Gigi has shared with the same portal that “neither of them want a relationship" at the moment.



More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle could give up her practice of accusing the Queen's family

Meghan Markle could give up her practice of accusing the Queen's family
Sharon Osbourne says being our prince is where Harry belongs

Sharon Osbourne says being our prince is where Harry belongs
Johnny Depp’s attorney believed Kate Moss wouldn’t appear to testify in court: Here’s why

Johnny Depp’s attorney believed Kate Moss wouldn’t appear to testify in court: Here’s why

Prince William and mourners exchange heartfelt words

Prince William and mourners exchange heartfelt words
Jennifer Lopez desires to make film with Ben Affleck against team’s advice: Source

Jennifer Lopez desires to make film with Ben Affleck against team’s advice: Source

Johnny Depp attorney admits Amber Heard seemed ‘credible’ during deposition

Johnny Depp attorney admits Amber Heard seemed ‘credible’ during deposition
Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian’s responsible for raising kids ’80 percent of the time’

Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian’s responsible for raising kids ’80 percent of the time’
Jennifer Lopez fears Ben Affleck would divorce her just weeks after marriage: Insider

Jennifer Lopez fears Ben Affleck would divorce her just weeks after marriage: Insider

Queen Elizabeth's favourite brands risk losing royal warrant

Queen Elizabeth's favourite brands risk losing royal warrant
Keanu Reeves 'Constantine' sequel goes on floors: Report

Keanu Reeves 'Constantine' sequel goes on floors: Report

King Charles III meets people waiting in queue for hours to see Queen

King Charles III meets people waiting in queue for hours to see Queen

Shakira tried to convince Gerard Pique for couple’s therapy but he refused: Report

Shakira tried to convince Gerard Pique for couple’s therapy but he refused: Report

Latest

view all