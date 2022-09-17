 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Sharon Osbourne says being our prince is where Harry belongs

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Sharon Osbourne says being our prince is where Harry belongs
Sharon Osbourne says being our prince is where Harry belongs

Sharon Osbourne recently expressed her contentment to see reunion of royal brothers after the death of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex and the Princes of Wales, who have had a disturbing relationship since Harry renounced his royal duties, came together last weekend for a “walkabout” at Windsor Castle to view tributes for the late Queen and even followed their grandmother’s casket during a memorial service.

In a recent interview with Extra, Osbourne, who’s considered a harsh critic of the royal family in the past, said, “To see them walking side by side, it just brings back memories.”

“I look at Harry and think, ‘This is where you belong. The people really want you to come home, this is where you belong, being our prince,’” stated the 69-year-old.

When asked if the brothers would mend their relationship, Osbourne remarked, “I hope so.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp’s attorney believed Kate Moss wouldn’t appear to testify in court: Here’s why

Johnny Depp’s attorney believed Kate Moss wouldn’t appear to testify in court: Here’s why

Jennifer Lopez desires to make film with Ben Affleck against team’s advice: Source

Jennifer Lopez desires to make film with Ben Affleck against team’s advice: Source

Johnny Depp attorney admits Amber Heard seemed ‘credible’ during deposition

Johnny Depp attorney admits Amber Heard seemed ‘credible’ during deposition
Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian’s responsible for raising kids ’80 percent of the time’

Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian’s responsible for raising kids ’80 percent of the time’
Jennifer Lopez fears Ben Affleck would divorce her just weeks after marriage: Insider

Jennifer Lopez fears Ben Affleck would divorce her just weeks after marriage: Insider

Queen Elizabeth's favourite brands risk losing royal warrant

Queen Elizabeth's favourite brands risk losing royal warrant
Keanu Reeves Constantine's sequel goes on floors: Report

Keanu Reeves Constantine's sequel goes on floors: Report

King Charles III meets people waiting in queue for hours to see Queen

King Charles III meets people waiting in queue for hours to see Queen

Shakira tried to convince Gerard Pique for couple’s therapy but he refused: Report

Shakira tried to convince Gerard Pique for couple’s therapy but he refused: Report

Amber Heard faces another backlash: Deets inside

Amber Heard faces another backlash: Deets inside
Kim Kardashian strikes pose with Hillary Clinton after she defeated her in legal trivia

Kim Kardashian strikes pose with Hillary Clinton after she defeated her in legal trivia
Beyoncé has outshone this year’s Guinness World Records with 'dozen entries'

Beyoncé has outshone this year’s Guinness World Records with 'dozen entries'

Latest

view all