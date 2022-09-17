 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
Chris Rock enjoys solo walk while wearing pricy headphones in Manhattan

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Chris Rock enjoyed a solo walk while wearing pricy headphones in Manhattan on Friday night.

The 57-year-old comedian wore a black cap, grey cargo pants, a long-sleeved white shirt, and white sneakers as he enjoyed his time alone.

The entertainer was seen in a relaxed moment as he was seen putting on headphones amid his well-received Ego Death Tour.

Chris' stroll also comes after he enjoyed a night out with Kanye West in New York City’s West Village on Tuesday evening, where he playfully tried on Kanye’s futuristic Yeezy sunglasses.

After the infamous Will Smith slap on stage at the Academy Awards, Chris recently declared that he turned down an offer to host next year’s Oscars.


