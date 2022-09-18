 
Tyler Stanaland spotted with costar Alex Hall hours after split from Brittany Snow

Tyler Stanaland spotted with costar Alex Hall hours after split from Brittany Snow

Tyler Stanaland was snapped with Selling the OC co-star Alex Hall mere hours after he announced the news of his split from Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow on social media.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Tyler can be seen Alex Hall, 33, as they enjoy dinner on Wednesday, September 13th. The costars were seen getting close at sushi restaurant SOTA in Corona del Mar.

However, a source told the outlet that “while there was no explicit PDA, the two were definitely giving off vibes in a way that didn’t exactly appear resoundingly platonic.” In photos, the former pro surfer even bent down to listen closely as Hall spoke to him.

Source: TMZ
The dinner of six people also included castmate Polly Brindle, with whom Stanaland, 33, has also reportedly cultivated a flirtatious dynamic on the show, per US weekly.

Before the breakup was announced, PEOPLE reported that there was trouble in paradise as Snow was upset with Tyler’s appearance on reality TV show Selling the OC. The has couple started experiencing marriage troubles after Tyler revealed that one of his costars attempted to kiss him off-camera, as per the publication.

Previously, Stanaland also alleged that his fellow realtor Kayla Cardona has tried to steal a kiss from him on two separate occasions, noting on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast that the incidents “didn't happen while we were filming.”

