King Charles’ popularity ‘eclipsed’ by Prince William, Kate Middleton’s success

file footage

King Charles has been on the British throne for just over a week after Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8, 2022, and a royal expert already thinks that his son Prince William and Kate Middleton’s success with the public will overshadow his reign.

The new Princess of Wales travelled to the late Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk with Prince William on September 15, 2022, with pictures of the royal couple showing them interacting with mourning crowds, who welcomed them lovingly.

Their reception at Sandringham drew comparisons with King Charles’ blunders just days into his reign, with royal expert Daniela Elser saying that they could mean that his popularity could very well be ‘eclipsed’ by William and his wife, the future King and Queen.

Elser said: “It’s only one week into the job he (Charles) has waited more than 50 years to do and he has already managed to have not one but two tanties caught on video.”

She added: "If ever there was a moment that should make Charles choke on his afternoon fruitcake, it’s this… Charles’ time to shine might have arrived, but if these new images of William and Kate are anything to go by, he could well find himself on the precipice of being eclipsed.”

“Polling for years has told the same story: Brits prefer William,” Elser also pointed out, referencing a YouGov poll that suggested about three-quarters of Britons want Prince William on the throne instead of King Charles.



