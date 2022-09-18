 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ popularity ‘eclipsed’ by Prince William, Kate Middleton’s success

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

file footage

King Charles has been on the British throne for just over a week after Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8, 2022, and a royal expert already thinks that his son Prince William and Kate Middleton’s success with the public will overshadow his reign.

The new Princess of Wales travelled to the late Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk with Prince William on September 15, 2022, with pictures of the royal couple showing them interacting with mourning crowds, who welcomed them lovingly.

Their reception at Sandringham drew comparisons with King Charles’ blunders just days into his reign, with royal expert Daniela Elser saying that they could mean that his popularity could very well be ‘eclipsed’ by William and his wife, the future King and Queen.

Elser said: “It’s only one week into the job he (Charles) has waited more than 50 years to do and he has already managed to have not one but two tanties caught on video.”

She added: "If ever there was a moment that should make Charles choke on his afternoon fruitcake, it’s this… Charles’ time to shine might have arrived, but if these new images of William and Kate are anything to go by, he could well find himself on the precipice of being eclipsed.”

“Polling for years has told the same story: Brits prefer William,” Elser also pointed out, referencing a YouGov poll that suggested about three-quarters of Britons want Prince William on the throne instead of King Charles.


More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, William engage in RARE PDA as netizens call out lack of affection: SEE

Kate Middleton, William engage in RARE PDA as netizens call out lack of affection: SEE
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘self-serving attacks’ making royal legacy ‘fodder’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘self-serving attacks’ making royal legacy ‘fodder’
Lady Gaga gets emotional after abrupt ending of her Chromatica Ball concert in Miami

Lady Gaga gets emotional after abrupt ending of her Chromatica Ball concert in Miami
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie accept Charles as new King

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie accept Charles as new King
King Charles, Camilla LEAKED phone call that drove Diana 'sick': Contents inside

King Charles, Camilla LEAKED phone call that drove Diana 'sick': Contents inside
Piers Morgan reacts to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s ‘heartfelt’ statement about Queen Elizabeth

Piers Morgan reacts to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s ‘heartfelt’ statement about Queen Elizabeth
Mariah Carey relives 25 year old single with Millie Bobby Brown

Mariah Carey relives 25 year old single with Millie Bobby Brown
King Charles predicted to give up Crown 'within next 12 months': Here's Why

King Charles predicted to give up Crown 'within next 12 months': Here's Why
David Beckham paid subtle tribute to his ‘royalist’ grandfather as he visited Queen’s coffin

David Beckham paid subtle tribute to his ‘royalist’ grandfather as he visited Queen’s coffin
Psychic predicts THIS 'hardworking' royal will be 'Duchess of Edinburgh'

Psychic predicts THIS 'hardworking' royal will be 'Duchess of Edinburgh'
Prince William, Harry created 'high tension' at Queen vigil: Body language expert

Prince William, Harry created 'high tension' at Queen vigil: Body language expert
King Charles III’s security guard is ‘a real Kingsman’: royal fans

King Charles III’s security guard is ‘a real Kingsman’: royal fans

Latest

view all