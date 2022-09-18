Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial movie ‘Hot Take’ gets a release date

 
Sunday Sep 18 2022
Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s explosive defamation trial is set to be adapted in a upcoming new movie, titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.

According to latest reports, the upcoming film adaptation of the high-profile case will debut exclusively on Fox’s streaming service, Tubi, on September 30.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor will be portrayed by Days of Our Lives star Mark Hapka, with Megan Davis (known for Alone in the Dark) has been cast as Heard in the forthcoming film.

Melissa Marty will star as Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, and Law & Order: True Crime’s Mary Carrig will play Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft.

The film dramatizes events around the legal battle that made headlines for over six weeks earlier this year.

The screen adaptation of Depp-Heard trial will also follow the “tumultuous relationship” between the former pair.

The legal battle, which concluded on 1 June, saw the Edward Scissorhand actor win on three counts in his defamation action against his former wife, while Heard won on one count of her countersuit. 

