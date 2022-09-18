 
Showbiz
Sunday Sep 18 2022
Anushka Sharma shares the struggle of wearing 'compression tights' amid 'Chakda 'Xpress'

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress
Anushka Sharma wears compression tights for upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress, shares her struggle with the audience.

Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram story where she could be seen dressed up entirely in a black attire. She could be seen wearing compression tights on the sets of Chakda 'Xpress.

Anushka wrote: “When you got-to wake up and wear compression tights (or even sleep with) cuz sports drama film.”

The Band Baja Baraat actress is working on her forthcoming film Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic based on the life and struggles of a former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Currently, she is shooting a schedule of the film in the United Kingdom.

Sharma made her acting debut back in 2008 with Rab Nee Bana Di Jodi alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The actress was last seen in the film Zero opposite SRK, then she went on a break for a while amid her pregnancy.

Now, Anushka Sharma is back with a sports drama film Chakda 'Xpress. The film is slated to be released in 2023, reports PinkVilla. 

