Netflix top 10 female-centric movies, series: Full List

Netflix has entire categories of movies and series with female leads.

Check out the top 10 list of female-centric movies and series on Netflix.





1. The Queen's Gambit (2020):

Director: Scott Frank

The Queen's Gambit is a 2020 American coming-of-age period drama based on the 1983 novel of the same name.

Set in the 1950s, a young orphan girl being a chess prodigy, begins her journey to stardom while struggling to deal with drug and alcohol addiction.





2. Lady Bird (2017):

Director: Greta Gerwig



This coming-of-age comedy film is about a senior in high school, Lady Bird as she deals with the ups and down in her life.

She struggles to navigate her life and her strained relationships, especially with her mother, while preparing to go to college.







3. Lost Girls (2020):

Director: Liz Garbus

This mystery drama film is about a mother who goes on her own search for her daughter's disappearance, after the police's negligence in her gated Long Island community.

Her investigation brings attention to over a dozen murdered sex workers, killed by a Long Island serial killer, whose identity remains hidden.





4. Enola Holmes (2020):

Director: Harry Bradbeer



This mystery movie is based on the first book in the young adult fiction series of the same name by Nancy Springer.

In it, the fearless sister of the already-famous Sherlock Holmes travels to London in search of her mother and meets a runaway Lord and they end up on a thrilling adventure to solve a mystery that threatens an entire country.







5. Dude (2018):

Director: Olivia Milch

This coming-of-age comedy is about four best friends dealing with heartbreak, navigating their lives and facing implacable pressures on their bond which they never believed would be broken, all in the last two weeks of their high school life.





6. Falling Inn Love (2019):

Director: Roger Kumble



This romantic comedy is about a city girl Gabriela Diaz, who enters a contest and wins a rustic guesthouse in the New Zealand countryside.

She then partners up with the town's only restoration expert, Jake Taylor to renovate the inn which turns into a blooming romance.





7. Sex And The City (2008):

Director: Michael Patrick King



This movie follows the lives of four friends from the American Drama Series Sex And The City which ran from 1998 to 2004.

Carrie, and her boyfriend Big decide to get married, however, Big develops cold feet and backs off during their wedding day when Carries's friend Marinda explains to him the harsh reality of marriage, after being frustrated by her husband.





8. Seven Seconds (2018):

Director: Yuri Bykov

This crime series follows the clash between African Americans and caucasian Jersey cops after a 15 year-old black teenager is killed in a hit-and-run accident, with a white police officer behind the wheel of the vehicle.





9. Orange Is the New Black (2014):

Directors: Andrew McCarthy, Phil Abraham, Michael Trim, Constantine Makris, and Mark A. Burley

This series is about a law-abiding woman named, Piper Chapman who is convicted of a decade-old crime of transporting drug money to an ex-girlfriend. She is sentenced to one year in prison, where its toughness drives her to do the unthinkable.





10. Unbeleivable (2019):

Directors: Susannah Grant and Lisa Cholodenko, and Michael Dinner



The series follows several rapes that took place in Washington and Colorado between 2008–2011. A teenager is accused of lying about a rape but two female detectives are determined to find the truth.



