Dakota Johnson regrets giving Chris Martin another chance

Dakota Johnson is said to be now turning a new page in her love life after her split from Chris Martin.

The 36-year-old actor reportedly regrets giving the Coldplay singer so many chances over the years, confirmed a close source.

Johnson and Martin were in an on-and-off relationship for eight years before they finally called it quits last year.

Now, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress is reportedly dating musician Tucker Pillsbury, who goes by Role Model.

A source told RadarOnline that she’s “having so much fun with this new guy” and feels happier than ever in a long time.

Friends, however, were worried that she might still get attracted to Martin but she earlier said that she’s “finally done with their toxic back-and-forth.”

“She’s told friends she can’t believe she stuck around so long after things went south, and says she regrets giving it so many chances,” the source explained.

The insider went on to add that her relationship with Pillsbury showed her what she’s been “missing out on.”

While Dakota is said to still care about her ex-lover Martin, the source shared that she is not looking to get connected with him over anything.

The star’s new romance has now captured her full attention, making it easier for her to move on.