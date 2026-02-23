'Elizabeth Taylor' as next single from 'TLOAS?' Taylor Swift sparks rumours

Taylor Swift fans speculate about third 'The Life of a Showgirl' single after subtle hint

Taylor Swift fans, or Swifties, believe a third single is in the works after the pop superstar released Opalite.

Although the 36-year-old pop superstar has not confirmed the theory, social media seems to be flooding with posts about radio stations playing three songs on repeat from the album which is believed to be a testing trick for a single.

The three songs played the most are Father Figure, Elizabeth Taylor, and The Life of a Showgirl, which are the clear three candidates for the next single from Swift’s 12th studio album.

Following the radio update, Father Figure, rose to the charts in “the Top 50 on this week’s published US Pop Radio (Mediabase) chart,” according to reports.

Elizabeth Taylor too was not far behind as it experienced a streaming boost on Spotify with “300 MILLION streams,” becoming the third song from The Life of a Showgirl to do so.

Swifties flocked to X to share their preference as one wrote, “Our next single,” with another declaring, “era can't end until both Elizabeth Taylor and Father Figure are #1 singles.”

A third chimed in, “Elizabeth Taylor should be the next single the mv will be fire,” and one recalled, “I remember taylor doing this with other eras like getaway car.”

While most fans cheered for both Elizabeth Taylor and Father Figure to be released as singles, there was a clear preference for the former. However, it remains to be seen what the Grammy winner chooses for her next single.