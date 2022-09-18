 
Prince Andrew makes fans cry with heart melting tribute to Queen: Mummy I will treasure your love forever

Prince Andrew has paid touching tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II, saying: "Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever."

The late Queen's second son, who is no longer a working royal, accompanied his heartfelt statement with a black and white image of his mother holding him as a baby in March 1960.

The Duke of York  ended it with the words God Save The King in honour of his brother Charles

Andrew said he would miss the late monarch's "insights, advice and humour", saying he "found your knowledge and wisdom infinite".

"Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one. Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you," said Andrew.

He continued: "Mother - of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect."

Prince Andrews's moving and heart-rending statement melted many hearts as he added: "Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment."

"I will miss your insights, advice and humour. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.

"God save The King."

Prince Andrew stepped down from public life over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in 2019. He has been stripped of his honorary military roles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and has given up his HRH style. 

Andrew's elder brother King Charles would decide the Duke of York fate after Queen Elizabeth's funeral. 

