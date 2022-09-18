 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘wishes’ to take inspiration from Queen Elizabeth as future King

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

file footage

Prince William is likely to take inspiration from his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth when he steps into his eventual role as the King, a royal expert has claimed.

William, now the Prince of Wales, is now next in line to the throne after his father Charles became the King following Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8, 2022.

Weighing in on what could be expected from Prince William in the future, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam told Express UK: “It has been indicated that the way the Queen has handled matters is very much the way he (Prince William) would wish to follow.”

Fitzwilliam further suggested that Prince William is also expected to take inspiration from his father King Charles and his late mother Princess Diana.

He said: “He has followed his father with the environmental issue with the Earthshot Prize. Diana, undoubtedly with his work on mental health, she has inspired that.”

