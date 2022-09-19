William, Kate to not bring Prince Louis to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be taking their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to Her Majesty’s funeral, it has been confirmed.

However, Prince Louis, 4, the youngest child of Prince and Princess of Wales, will not attend.

The order of service for Monday’s funeral service revealed that George, nine, and his seven-year-old sister, Charlotte, will gather alongside 2,000 others in Westminster Abbey to mark the glorious life and reign of the late British monarch, who died last Thursday aged 96.

The four-year-old, Prince Louis, who grabbed massive attention for his playful antics during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration, is likely to be considered too young to attend the ceremony.

His older siblings, George and Charlotte, will walk behind the late monarch's coffin for the procession at Westminster Abbey.

Kate also shared a heart-wrenching question Prince Louis keeps asking her about his late great-grandmother.

She reportedly told Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley at Buckingham Palace that Louis has been asking whether the family’s visit to the Queen’s Balmoral Castle in Scotland will still be the same without her.

“The younger one is now asking questions like, ‘Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral?’ and things like that, because she’s not going to be there?’” he said.