Prince Louis keeps asking Kate Middleton heartbreaking question about Queen

Prince Louis is seemingly missing his ‘gan gan’ Queen Elizabeth II as Kate Middleton revealed that the young prince keeps asking a heartbreaking question about the late monarch.

Speaking to Australia's Governor-General David Hurley over the weekend, the Princess of Wales opened up on how her kids Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, have been coping with the Queen's death.

Hurley said: “The younger one is now asking questions like, 'do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral and things like that, cause she's not going to be there?'"

Talking about the second in line to the throne, Hurley said Prince George was "sort of now realising how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on".

Britain’s longest-serving monarch breathed her last on September 8 at the age of 96 just weeks after the Cambridge kids spent quality time with the Queen at Balmoral during their annual summer break.