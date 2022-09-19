 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Louis keeps asking Kate Middleton heartbreaking question about Queen

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Prince Louis keeps asking Kate Middleton heartbreaking question about Queen
Prince Louis keeps asking Kate Middleton heartbreaking question about Queen

Prince Louis is seemingly missing his ‘gan gan’ Queen Elizabeth II as Kate Middleton revealed that the young prince keeps asking a heartbreaking question about the late monarch.

Speaking to Australia's Governor-General David Hurley over the weekend, the Princess of Wales opened up on how her kids Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, have been coping with the Queen's death.

Hurley said: “The younger one is now asking questions like, 'do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral and things like that, cause she's not going to be there?'"

Talking about the second in line to the throne, Hurley said Prince George was "sort of now realising how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on".

Britain’s longest-serving monarch breathed her last on September 8 at the age of 96 just weeks after the Cambridge kids spent quality time with the Queen at Balmoral during their annual summer break.

More From Entertainment:

Trevor Noah slams royalists for getting ‘angry’ over people not mourning the Queen

Trevor Noah slams royalists for getting ‘angry’ over people not mourning the Queen
Queen Elizabeth funeral: Westminster Hall doors closed to public

Queen Elizabeth funeral: Westminster Hall doors closed to public
William, Kate to not bring Prince Louis to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

William, Kate to not bring Prince Louis to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Last mourner to say farewell to Queen says it was ‘honour’

Last mourner to say farewell to Queen says it was ‘honour’
Watch Live Coverage: Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state funeral

Watch Live Coverage: Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state funeral
Victoria Beckham honours Queen Elizabeth with heartfelt tribute: ‘The ultimate icon’

Victoria Beckham honours Queen Elizabeth with heartfelt tribute: ‘The ultimate icon’
Queen Elizabeth’s lying-in-state concludes: See prominent figures who visited the late monarch

Queen Elizabeth’s lying-in-state concludes: See prominent figures who visited the late monarch
Amsterdam: David O. Russell, Christian Bale devised movie over five years of diner meals

Amsterdam: David O. Russell, Christian Bale devised movie over five years of diner meals
Queen funeral procession could be hit by light showers

Queen funeral procession could be hit by light showers
Kate Winslet hospitalised after fall on 'Lee' sets while filming in Croatia

Kate Winslet hospitalised after fall on 'Lee' sets while filming in Croatia
Abhishek Bachchan credits wife Aishwarya Rai for making him 'responsible'

Abhishek Bachchan credits wife Aishwarya Rai for making him 'responsible'
Brie Larson reveals new details about character in Fast X

Brie Larson reveals new details about character in Fast X

Latest

view all