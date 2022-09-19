 
Queen Funeral: The monarch's coffin departs Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II coffin has left the Westminster Abbey.

Behind her coffin are King Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The monarch is set to take on her final journey after resting in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where she will be reunited with her husband Duke of Edinburgh. 

On Sept 8, Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," read the statement.

