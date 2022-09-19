CPEC aimed at bringing more benefits for both countries: Chinese defence minister

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and Chinese defence minister General Wei Fenghe. — Radio Pakistan

Army chief calls on Chinese defence minister during two-day visit to China.

Defence minister says China greatly values its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its army.

China is willing to provide technical assistance for flood relief efforts, adds defence minister.

China's defence minister General Wei Fenghe on Monday had a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa where both sides discussed the progress related to the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The army chief is on an official two-day visit to China during which he called on Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe.



According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, the two sides agreed that the CEPC is aimed at bringing "more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries."



The defence minister said that China greatly values its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its army and looks forward to further expanding this cooperation. He termed Pak-China military cooperation "an important pillar of bilateral relations."

Expressing satisfaction over CPEC's progress, Gen Fenghe hoped for the timely completion of the project. He also thanked Gen Bajwa for taking special measures for the provision of a safe and secure environment for CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts toward regional stability.

While conveying grief over the devastation caused by the ongoing floods in Pakistan, the defence minister said that China was willing to provide technical assistance for flood relief efforts.

He offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims and appreciated Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, the army chief thanked the defence minister for his sentiments for continued Chinese support toward Pakistan.