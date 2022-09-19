 
pakistan
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

CPEC aimed at bringing more benefits for both countries: Chinese defence minister

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and Chinese defence minister General Wei Fenghe. — Radio Pakistan
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and Chinese defence minister General Wei Fenghe. — Radio Pakistan 
  • Army chief calls on Chinese defence minister during two-day visit to China. 
  • Defence minister says China greatly values its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its army.
  • China is willing to provide technical assistance for flood relief efforts, adds defence minister.

China's defence minister General Wei Fenghe on Monday had a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa where both sides discussed the progress related to the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The army chief is on an official two-day visit to China during which he called on Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, the two sides agreed that the CEPC is aimed at bringing "more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries."

The defence minister said that China greatly values its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its army and looks forward to further expanding this cooperation. He termed Pak-China military cooperation "an important pillar of bilateral relations."

Expressing satisfaction over CPEC's progress, Gen Fenghe hoped for the timely completion of the project. He also thanked Gen Bajwa for taking special measures for the provision of a safe and secure environment for CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts toward regional stability.

While conveying grief over the devastation caused by the ongoing floods in Pakistan, the defence minister said that China was willing to provide technical assistance for flood relief efforts. 

He offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims and appreciated Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, the army chief thanked the defence minister for his sentiments for continued Chinese support toward Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Pakistani traveller deported from Dubai for vandalising plane mid-air

WATCH: Pakistani traveller deported from Dubai for vandalising plane mid-air
Verdict reserved in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

Verdict reserved in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan
IHC orders removal of ATA sections from terror case against Imran Khan

IHC orders removal of ATA sections from terror case against Imran Khan
WATCH: Karachiites enraged by KMC tax charges toss garbage into KE van

WATCH: Karachiites enraged by KMC tax charges toss garbage into KE van
Terror case registered against federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif

Terror case registered against federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif
Bilawal misses New York flight, flies to Washington instead ahead of UNGA session

Bilawal misses New York flight, flies to Washington instead ahead of UNGA session
Imran Khan furious at some party members for contact with establishment

Imran Khan furious at some party members for contact with establishment
PM Shehbaz Sharif condoles with King Charles III over Queen Elizabeth’s death

PM Shehbaz Sharif condoles with King Charles III over Queen Elizabeth’s death
US aid for Pakistan flood victims ‘drop in bucket’, says Senator Robert Menendez

US aid for Pakistan flood victims ‘drop in bucket’, says Senator Robert Menendez
Six bodies recovered in Sindh's Khairpur after flood water starts receding

Six bodies recovered in Sindh's Khairpur after flood water starts receding
Alarm bells ring as epidemic in flood-hit areas of Sindh out of control

Alarm bells ring as epidemic in flood-hit areas of Sindh out of control
Pakistan will 'absolutely not' default on debts despite floods, finance minister says

Pakistan will 'absolutely not' default on debts despite floods, finance minister says

Latest

view all