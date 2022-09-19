 
entertainment
Justin, Hailey Bieber suffer stalker scare as intruder breaks into LA home

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber suffered stalker scare as someone broke into their Los Angeles mansion while they were away on a holiday.

The Stay hit-maker and his model wife’s gated home was violated by intruder who the police found “hanging out by the BBQ” before he flew from the scene.

A source told TMZ, “Cops were called to the couple's home in an exclusive gated Los Angeles community last Saturday.”

“Justin's security said they saw a guy in the backyard, hanging out by the couple's BBQ,” the insider added.

The outlet shared that when the police approached him, he “took off running, jumping over one of the walls and into the neighbourhood.”

“Security gave chase but the guy disappeared,” the source revealed.

