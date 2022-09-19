 
Showbiz
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Gauri Khan gives dating advice to Suhana Khan at Koffee with Karan 7: See promo

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Gauri Khan gives dating advice to Suhana Khan at Koffee with Karan 7: See promo

Karan Johar released promo of the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan 7 featuring Gauri Khan. The producer spills secrets and shares dating advice for daughter Suhana Khan. 

The producer will be accompanied by Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor. Together the three ladies will spill a lot of beans bringing in humour, wit and candid elements on the upcoming episode of the show.

The promo reveals the three divas talking about their personal lives, involving their daughters; Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

In the promo, filmmaker Karan Johar introduces the three gorgeous ladies and asks Gauri about the dating advice she will give to her daughter Suhana. Khan replied: "Never date 2 boys at the same time."

Meanwhile Maheep Kapoor joked that she would look great with actor Hrithik Roshan.

Moreover, Gauri also mentioned that if her love story with Shah Rukh Khan had to be titled, it would be Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

The last episode of the Koffee with Karan 7 had actors Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The two of them surely entertained the audience with their wit and humour, reports PinkVilla.

More From Showbiz:

Kartik Aaryan's return flight to Mumbai turns into a fan meet and greet

Kartik Aaryan's return flight to Mumbai turns into a fan meet and greet
Koffee With Karan: Gauri Khan dishes on one ‘sweet’ habit of SRK that irritates her

Koffee With Karan: Gauri Khan dishes on one ‘sweet’ habit of SRK that irritates her
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor open up on repetition of character names in Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor open up on repetition of character names in Brahmastra
Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before EOW: Summons Delhi Police

Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before EOW: Summons Delhi Police
The Legend of Maula Jatt: The most-viewed trailer in Pakistani film industry

The Legend of Maula Jatt: The most-viewed trailer in Pakistani film industry
Naseeruddin Shah all set to play a lead role in 'Udal'

Naseeruddin Shah all set to play a lead role in 'Udal'
Throwback: Was Karishma Kapoor let down by her family?

Throwback: Was Karishma Kapoor let down by her family?
Farhan Akhtar spends a Muscial Sunday with his dogs: Check out the video

Farhan Akhtar spends a Muscial Sunday with his dogs: Check out the video
Ali Sethi sets the stage on fire with 'Pasoori' at Harvard University

Ali Sethi sets the stage on fire with 'Pasoori' at Harvard University
Anushka Sharma shares the struggle of wearing 'compression tights' amid 'Chakda 'Xpress'

Anushka Sharma shares the struggle of wearing 'compression tights' amid 'Chakda 'Xpress'
Alia Bhatt's latest picture with Ranbir Kapoor goes viral on social media: See pic

Alia Bhatt's latest picture with Ranbir Kapoor goes viral on social media: See pic

Gauri Khan all set to make her comeback on 'Koffee with Karan 7'

Gauri Khan all set to make her comeback on 'Koffee with Karan 7'

Latest

view all