 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian hits back at fan asking about her pregnancy

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian hits back at fan asking about her pregnancy
Kourtney Kardashian hits back at fan asking about her pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian bashed a fan asking if she was pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby while shutting down pregnancy rumours.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum reacted to a troll’s comment on her recent image in which she flaunted her real body.

Several of the star’s followers took to the comment section to speculate that Kourtney is pregnant again while one asked, “Wait a minute did I miss that she's pregnant.”

Shutting down the speculations, Kourtney clapped back at the follower, writing, “Nope, but you're missing a woman's body.”

Kourntey shares three kids with ex Scott Disick; Mason, Penelope, and Reign, while her husband has two kids Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler including a step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya.

The newlyweds tried to conceive through IVF but Kourtney recently revealed in an interview with WSJ Magazine that she is not going through with the process.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan makes ‘brave move’ requesting ‘one-to-one’ meeting with Charles

Meghan makes ‘brave move’ requesting ‘one-to-one’ meeting with Charles
Charles and Camilla 'love child' has his 'little plan' to mourn Queen's demise

Charles and Camilla 'love child' has his 'little plan' to mourn Queen's demise
Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex break down into tears at Queen’s funeral service

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex break down into tears at Queen’s funeral service
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham spotted attending ‘Amsterdam’ after-party in NYC

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham spotted attending ‘Amsterdam’ after-party in NYC
King Charles facing major dilemma with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles facing major dilemma with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew forced to ditch uniforms at historic funeral for Queen

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew forced to ditch uniforms at historic funeral for Queen
King Charles leaves handwritten letter on Queen's coffin

King Charles leaves handwritten letter on Queen's coffin
Justin, Hailey Bieber suffer stalker scare as intruder breaks into LA home

Justin, Hailey Bieber suffer stalker scare as intruder breaks into LA home

In pictures: The Queen’s funeral

In pictures: The Queen’s funeral
Why 'Stranger Things' star desperate for a spin-off? Find out

Why 'Stranger Things' star desperate for a spin-off? Find out

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Her Majesty’s coffin departs to Wellington Arch

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Her Majesty’s coffin departs to Wellington Arch
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle join historic procession behind Queen's coffin

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle join historic procession behind Queen's coffin

Latest

view all