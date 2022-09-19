Kourtney Kardashian hits back at fan asking about her pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian bashed a fan asking if she was pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby while shutting down pregnancy rumours.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum reacted to a troll’s comment on her recent image in which she flaunted her real body.

Several of the star’s followers took to the comment section to speculate that Kourtney is pregnant again while one asked, “Wait a minute did I miss that she's pregnant.”

Shutting down the speculations, Kourtney clapped back at the follower, writing, “Nope, but you're missing a woman's body.”

Kourntey shares three kids with ex Scott Disick; Mason, Penelope, and Reign, while her husband has two kids Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler including a step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya.

The newlyweds tried to conceive through IVF but Kourtney recently revealed in an interview with WSJ Magazine that she is not going through with the process.

“We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” she said.