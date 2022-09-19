 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Similarities between Netflix 'The Crown' and the late Queen Elizabeth? Details inside

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Evident similarities between Netflix The Crown and the late Queen Elizbeth? Details inside
Evident similarities between Netflix 'The Crown' and the late Queen Elizbeth? Details inside

Late Queen Elizabeth II, has had a lot of movies and series made about her infamous reign.

The series that stands out the most is The Crown from the streaming service Netflix.

The show does a great job at portraying the reign as well as the character of the Queen.


Here are Similarities between 'The Crown' and Late Queen Elizabeth II:


Similarities between Netflix The Crown and the late Queen Elizabeth? Details inside

The better way to start the similarities than the Queen’s most important crown itself.

The crown worn by the monarch, late Queen and the portrayed Queen look almost identical, with the traditional look kept as it is.


Similarities between Netflix The Crown and the late Queen Elizabeth? Details inside

The jewelry itself was kept similar as well as and the Queen’s iconic hairstyle.

Plus with the crystals being similar, as well as the style of the jewelry, the portrayal looked accurate as it can get.


Similarities between Netflix The Crown and the late Queen Elizabeth? Details inside

Gowns is the most imperial part of Queen’s reign, the gowns were re-made as costumes to keep the touch of authenticity in the portrayal.


Similarities between Netflix The Crown and the late Queen Elizabeth? Details inside

Speeches were kept as similar as to the original as possible. 

The coronation speech was kept the same as well the method of deliverance of words and emotions.


Similarities between Netflix The Crown and the late Queen Elizabeth? Details inside

A warm aspect of late Queen’s life with her family and her relation with her kids was also showcased. 

Even though she was the Queen she didn’t let go of her motherly responsibilities, and the show does a good job at identifying this as well as implementing this factor.  

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West makes shocking revelation: ‘never read a book’

Kanye West makes shocking revelation: ‘never read a book’
Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault

Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault
Kanye West reveals Yeezy restrictions after terminating Gap partnership:’ War Not Over’

Kanye West reveals Yeezy restrictions after terminating Gap partnership:’ War Not Over’
Princess Charlotte makes history at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral with tribute

Princess Charlotte makes history at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral with tribute
Kate Middleton pays moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth at landmark funeral

Kate Middleton pays moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth at landmark funeral
Ed Sheeran gives fans a sneak peek into his life as dad: Watch

Ed Sheeran gives fans a sneak peek into his life as dad: Watch
Reese Witherspoon leaves fans gushing over ‘stunning three generations’ snap

Reese Witherspoon leaves fans gushing over ‘stunning three generations’ snap
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher leaves fans spellbound with major weight transformation

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher leaves fans spellbound with major weight transformation
Brad Pitt unveils first public 'sculpted' artwork in Finland: Photos

Brad Pitt unveils first public 'sculpted' artwork in Finland: Photos
Leonardo DiCaprio steps outside in style after getting cosy with Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio steps outside in style after getting cosy with Gigi Hadid
Meghan Markle breaks down in tears after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Meghan Markle breaks down in tears after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Cameron Diaz explains how she feels returning to acting after eight years

Cameron Diaz explains how she feels returning to acting after eight years

Latest

view all