Princess Charlotte makes history at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral with tribute

Princess Charlotte made history at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on September 19, 2022, as she wore a piece of jewellery for the first time in her young royal life as a tribute to her late ‘Gan Gan’.



According to The Telegraph, the little Princess Charlotte stepped out in all-black for her great-grandmother’s funeral, and chose to wear a special diamond horseshoe brooch on her stunning dress, notably gifted to her by the late Queen herself.

The news was confirmed by The Telegraph’s royal editor Hannah Furness.

As per reports, Charlotte was also seen in a statement hat for the first time in her seven-year royal life; British women wear a customary hat during formal events.

Charlotte’s special tribute to the Queen comes just as her mother, Kate, the new Princess of Wales, chose to also pay a stunning tribute to her grandmother-in-law by wearing her special four-layered pearl necklace with a diamond clasp to the funeral.