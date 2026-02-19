Jennifer Aniston's Valentine's debut sparks Brad Pitt buzz

February 19, 2026
Jennifer Aniston had a chilling Valentine’s Day with new beau Jim Curtis.
The actress, 57, quietly soft-launched her romance with boyfriend Curtis, sharing a cozy snapshot where he appeared in the background – low-key, but unmistakable.
Message received: she’s coupled up.
But industry insiders claimed loving America’s sweetheart comes with… historical footnotes.
“Jim is deeply intimidated,” one insider noted. “Brad Pitt isn’t just an ex-husband. He’s a cultural icon — one of the sexiest men to ever live. That body alone became part of pop history.”
Yes, that Brad Pitt.
As per sources, Curtis is smitten – but realistic. Dating Aniston means stepping into a love story the public never fully let go of.
“The Brad-and-Jen narrative never really died,” a source explained. “It’s not that Jim thinks he’s competing — it’s that he’s stepping into something the public still romanticizes.”
Another insider puts it more bluntly: “He’s confident, but he’s human. When your girlfriend’s former marriage is still treated like unfinished business by fans, that’s a lot to carry.”
For decades, Aniston and Pitt’s split has lived on in headlines, memes, reunion fantasies – you name it. And while Hollywood (and the internet) may still be stuck in the early 2000s, Aniston appears focused on now.