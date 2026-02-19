 
Jennifer Aniston's Valentine's debut sparks Brad Pitt buzz

Is Brad Pitt still haunting Jennifer Aniston's love life?

February 19, 2026

Jennifer Aniston's Valentine's debut sparks Brad Pitt buzz

Jennifer Aniston had a chilling Valentine’s Day with new beau Jim Curtis.

The actress, 57, quietly soft-launched her romance with boyfriend Curtis, sharing a cozy snapshot where he appeared in the background – low-key, but unmistakable.

Message received: she’s coupled up.

But industry insiders claimed loving America’s sweetheart comes with… historical footnotes.

“Jim is deeply intimidated,” one insider noted. “Brad Pitt isn’t just an ex-husband. He’s a cultural icon — one of the sexiest men to ever live. That body alone became part of pop history.”

Yes, that Brad Pitt.

As per sources, Curtis is smitten – but realistic. Dating Aniston means stepping into a love story the public never fully let go of.

“The Brad-and-Jen narrative never really died,” a source explained. “It’s not that Jim thinks he’s competing — it’s that he’s stepping into something the public still romanticizes.”

Another insider puts it more bluntly: “He’s confident, but he’s human. When your girlfriend’s former marriage is still treated like unfinished business by fans, that’s a lot to carry.”

For decades, Aniston and Pitt’s split has lived on in headlines, memes, reunion fantasies – you name it. And while Hollywood (and the internet) may still be stuck in the early 2000s, Aniston appears focused on now.

